The weather is heating up, and chances are very good that residents and visitors are hitting the water this summer. We’re fortunate to have the Deschutes River running through the community, and despite drought conditions, it will continue to please river users with recreation activities.
In recent summers, more than 200,000 river users floated and paddled the river between Memorial Day and Labor Day. As we come out of the pandemic, river fun is still possible with some planning.
Here are some tips for getting the best river day this summer:
Plan ahead for rentals and shuttle service. Limited capacity means advanced reservations are strongly encouraged this summer.
In past years, it was easy to show up and get a tube rental and ticket to the Ride the River shuttle. That’s not necessarily true this year. Thinking ahead and reserving space is strongly advised. And consider a brunch-time float or early evening reservation if your schedule allows. The experience will be enjoyable, and you can avoid the hottest hours (and largest crowds) of the day.
Park & Float is back. Park & Float, at Simpson Avenue and Bradbury Way across from The Pavilion, has free parking, tube rentals and access to the Ride the River shuttle. Free life jackets and rentals are available from Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe at two locations: Park & Float and Riverbend Park.
• Park & Float : open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (weather permitting) from June 18 to Sept. 6.
• Riverbend Park (kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and life jackets only) : open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (weather permitting) now till Sept. 6.
Take the shuttle. The Ride the River shuttle starts and ends at Park & Float, beginning June 26 (weather permitting). Paying $5 per round trip makes transportation easy for river users with shuttles departing every 15 to 20 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Advanced tickets available at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe online now. On your reservation date, check in at Park & Float for a wrist band valid the entire day. Shuttle services implement the following COVID-19 safety protocols:
• Face coverings are required for both passengers and drivers.
• Maximum occupancy limits will be enforced on shuttles. If shuttles are at capacity, passengers will need to wait until the next one arrives.
Be alert to road construction and new neighborhood parking rules. Watch for road construction and detours near Park & Float, Bend Whitewater Park and McKay Park and comply with new neighborhood parking permit requirements near Drake Park. Please respect neighborhoods, businesses and parking time limits. A parking citation can dampen the most enjoyable river day.
Keep it safe for you and others. A river day can be a ton of fun, and the wild, natural environment should be respected. Wear a lifejacket or personal floatation device, consider your own and your child’s abilities before entering the river and always supervise children in and around water. There are no lifeguards at the river, so please take responsibility for your safety. And please take a pass on bridge jumping. It’s very dangerous — and illegal in Bend.
Help keep the river clean and protect native plants and wildlife. Put in and take out of the river at designated boat landings and portage paths, and secure your gear to avoid losing personal items or garbage in the river. Each summer, more than 1,500 pounds of trash are collected at the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council’s clean-up event. Finally, at Bend Whitewater Park, protect native and protected species by staying out of the Habitat Channel, which is the river right and easternmost channel.
For more information and maps of floating routes, visit bendwhitewaterpark.com.
