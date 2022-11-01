Bend Fire and Rescue and Bend Fire Association is conducting its annual coat drive.
It is taking donations of new or used coats, scarves, gloves, hats and socks of all sizes for men, women, and children. This year it emphasizes the need for children’s coats due to the demand within the community. If one has any extra warm children's clothes, please donate to help the increase in need for this winter.
The need for warmer clothing, combined with increased utility costs, will make the winter months more challenging for those who were already struggling, according to a press release.
Children from low-income families often wear their coats inside their residences and children are particularly susceptible to the cold because their small bodies must work harder to maintain a safe core temperature, the release said.
For contactless drop off, donations can be dropped off at your nearest Bend Fire Station and placed inside the labeled bin outside anytime between November 6 and December 2.
Bend Fire Stations
West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave
East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd
North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St
South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr
Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave
Pilot Butte Station – 425 NE 15th St
