Over The Edge Tap House and 7Peaks Candle Co. have partnered this Valentine’s weekend to create a space for couples, friends and other loved ones to find the perfect locally made gift for one another.
Hops & Hearts Artisan Market is a pop-up artisan market, complete with food, spirits, a raffle and shopping at the Over The Edge Taphouse in Crooked River Ranch this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dave Rector, founder of 7Peaks Candle Co., started Hops and Hearts project last year with Bevel Brewery in Bend.
“I wanted to test an idea about supporting local small businesses with a twist,” Rector said. “Valentine’s Day is a special day, and what better way to support local than to have local artisans get together and have a Valentines themed market.”
Last year it involved just 7Peaks Candle Co. and Bevel Brewery. This year, Rector wanted to expand his reach by inviting more local artisan vendors.
“It inspired me to create an event for this year but make it bigger,” Rector said. “I personally invited over a dozen different vendors from all over Oregon to join this idea and for some, this is their very first event to showcase their talents.”
Most of the vendors that will be attending create works of art that are great Valentine gifts for a special person in your life, according to Rector.
Custom Reclaimed wood art by Roxy’s Rustic Furniture, Floral arrangements by Pink Rooster Barn and handmade artisan soaps by Soapy Sugar are just a few of the many vendors attending this year's event.
Blackstone Pizza and Salad Co. will be serving up food all day, along with over 20 different beers and ciders to choose from on tap.
To participate in the raffle, you must support a local artisan with a purchase of $25 or more. A ticket will be given to you to place in a raffle bucket of your choice for a chance to win items such as throw blankets, flower bouquets, candles and more. The raffle prizes are sponsored by 7Peaks Candle Co.
Rector plans to continue to grow this market idea and partner with a different small craft brewery in Central Oregon each year.
