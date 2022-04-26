Confusion and frustration over proposed homeless-shelter codes in Bend prompted a group of residents to organize a series of town hall meetings to ensure their concerns were heard.
The proposed codes, which would define different kinds of options for homeless shelters and regulate how they would be operated, have garnered opposition ever since they were introduced to the public late last year.
The codes have been so controversial that some Bend residents formed a community group called Bend Cares to host town halls in an effort to reduce confusion and address concerns about what the codes would actually do.
Their first meeting Monday drew about 100 people.
Linda Murrer, one of the group’s founders, said she and a handful of others found each other on the app NextDoor and got to know each other based on their shared interest in learning more about the shelter codes. The group is a mix of residents and Neighborhood Association board members, she said.
“There’s so much confusion, and as we dug into it, we were learning how complicated the issues were and how uniformed the general public was,” Murrer told The Bulletin.
The idea to hold town hall meetings came about after COVID-19 mandates began to lift in Oregon, she said. Murrer said much of the public feels frustrated and largely ignored when it comes to making changes to the proposed shelter codes.
“There’s a bit of a disconnect between government and people,” she said. “I think they think they are listening, and I think the majority of people are saying, ‘You’re listening but you’re not hearing us.’”
Over the course of the two-hour event Monday, several questions were asked of city Councilor Megan Perkins, Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and Alan Evans, the founder of Helping Hands, a homeless outreach organization.
Most of the questions focused on safety, management of camps and homeless people themselves.
Allowing outdoor shelters in residential neighborhoods and something called hardship housing have generated the most controversy. Hardship housing would allow property owners to let someone in an RV live on their property for a limited amount of time while searching for permanent housing.
At one point, the event moderator, Jeff Conrad of the Awbrey Butte Neighborhood Association, asked why 24/7-onsite management was not being required in the codes, and asked how on-call management would ensure the safety of the neighbors and people living in the shelters.
Perkins said she understood community concern, but right now the only option is for people to call police.
The codes are meant to be flexible for the homeless-service providers, who are professionals and know how best to run shelters, Perkins said.
“They are committed to the safety and success of the clients they serve,” Perkins said.
Perkins also cited a study conducted by Portland State University that found most neighbors who had concerns about homeless villages did not have those concerns after they opened.
But Evans advocated for 24/7 on-site management based on his experience running transitional housing.
“If a low barrier shelter gets put in a neighborhood where a neighborhood doesn’t have a voice ahead of time, it’s really tough,” Evans said.
The panel was also asked why the Bend City Council doesn’t use its authority to direct the Bend Police Department to enforce laws like public urination, illegal drug use and other misdemeanors often associated with people living outdoors.
The questioned echoed a talking point that has been circulated by the nonprofit Bend Humanity Coalition, which has been outspoken against the proposed changes.
Krantz said it is a misconception to think the City Council gives authority to the police department to enforce certain things and not others.
He said all police departments use discretion for people who are housed or unhoused, and that decisions are made based on staffing capacity and whether enforcing a certain law would create the intended impact.
As for drug use, Krantz said Measure 110 passed by Oregon voters in 2020 has made individual drug use difficult to enforce, decrying the law as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
“Elections have consequences,” he said.
Another town hall is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Caldera High School.
