In this Bulletin file photo, people gather in Pioneer Park at a candlelight vigil on the longest night of the year to remember homeless individuals who died in 2021.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

The Longest Night Vigil, a memorial service for people who have died while experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon this year, will be held for the third year in a row on Dec. 21 — the longest night of the year.

The vigil will be held from 5-6 p.m. at Drake Park in Bend, a press release from the Homeless Leadership Coalition said. The service will also be livestreamed on the coalition's Facebook page.

