The Longest Night Vigil, a memorial service for people who have died while experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon this year, will be held for the third year in a row on Dec. 21 — the longest night of the year.
The vigil will be held from 5-6 p.m. at Drake Park in Bend, a press release from the Homeless Leadership Coalition said. The service will also be livestreamed on the coalition's Facebook page.
"We will remember those individuals who are known to us and hold space for those we couldn’t reach," the release said.
Local service providers say they are creating their own count.
The Homeless Leadership Coalition is a coordinated group of service and outreach providers who work in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. They aim to end homelessness through collaboration and coordinated response. Whenever possible, the coalition's members work to ensure homelessness is prevented or rare, brief and non-recurring, the release from the coalition said.
The Longest Night Vigil has roots spanning decades. Originally, 32 years ago, the National Coalition for the Homeless created Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, the release said. The goal was to raise awareness that homelessness can be deadly, ensure that those who died while experiencing homelessness are not forgotten and to enact efforts to end homelessness, the coalition's release said.
The service in Bend will begin at 5:15 p.m., but hot cocoa will be available at 5 p.m. to the right of the bandstand in Drake Park. It is a collaboration between The Peaceful Presence Project, Storydwelling, the Homeless Leadership Coalition, REACH, Family Kitchen, Mosaic Medical and Central Oregon FUSE.
