Homeless people gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in downtown Bend, protesting a decision to remove them and their belongings off of Hunnell Road and surrounding areas in July.
For some, the impending evictions next month felt like a betrayal.
Clearing out public homeless camps has become more common in recent years, and Tuesday was one of the first concerted pushbacks from the homeless community.
For Michael Gresczyk, a man who lived on Hunnell Road for roughly eight months but recently moved to Juniper Ridge, Tuesday was about family. Not the blood-related kind of family, but the tight-knit community he's been able to build living on Hunnell Road, he said.
"Where do they want us to go?" he said.
Without solutions in place, the situation is grim.
"You turn the homeless into (the) hopeless," Gresczyk said.
Michelle Greenwald — a retired nurse and a service provider with the High Desert Peace Kitchen, a local mutual aid group that provides people experiencing homelessness with basic necessities like food, clean water and showers — echoed Gresczyk's concerns.
“Do they expect them to just lay down and die?” Greenwald asked.
Gresczyk answered her question: “That’s how they make us feel.”
Bend City Manager Eric King announced the decision to close Hunnell, Clausen and Loco roads on Bend's northern edge in July at the June 21 Bend City Council meeting.
"The city streets are not suitable for long-term or indefinite shelter for large groups of people, and the city must act," King said at the meeting.
"The city cannot be all things to all people, and no city has the resources to meet every single community need," he said.
The city's decision came on the same day the Deschutes County Commission approved a $200,000 plan to remove an estimated 200 people from county- and city-owned land at Juniper Ridge on the outskirts of northeast Bend.
Initially, the city was going to remove people from Hunnell Road in March, citing health and safety concerns and a county road project. However, the plan was postponed after a failed attempt to open a managed campground.
The increasingly frequent sweeps, which break interpersonal relationships between service providers and people who are homeless, the lack of available shelter and the city's stringent rules are distressing to Greenwald.
"After awhile it really leaves people hopeless," Greenwald said.
The city's response to the small protest on city hall's grounds Tuesday: "The city does support people’s rights to gather and express themselves," said Jacob Larsen, a spokesperson for the city.
