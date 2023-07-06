State transportation workers began removing homeless encampments from five locations along U.S. Highway 97 in Bend this week. It’s the beginning of a summer of sweeps that will displace hundreds of homeless people in Central Oregon.
Local, state and federal officials are all involved.
After the Oregon Department of Transportation’s removals this week, the city of Bend will close Hunnell Road on July 17, displacing up to 65 people. Then the Redmond Airport will install a fence around its runway protection zone in late July or early August to prevent people from living there as mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration. Last, Deschutes County will clear hundreds of people from Juniper Ridge in August.
ODOT crews began clearing out camps Wednesday morning near brewpub Crux Fermentation Project. On Thursday, they continued just a few hundred yards away at the northbound U.S. Highway 97 ramp on Colorado Avenue where campers have begun to congregate in recent weeks. Areas near Butler Market Road, Revere Avenue and Reed Market Road will follow, according to ODOT spokesperson Kacey Davey.
Becky Salmon, a 66-year-old woman, has been living in a tent near Colorado Avenue for roughly two weeks.
“I started drifting in and out of homelessness four years ago,” Salmon said Wednesday afternoon, her white Saturn SUV packed to the brim with her belongings.
Before the tent near Colorado Avenue, she lived in a nearby greenhouse.
Before that, her storage unit.
Before that, a tent on Emerson Avenue.
Before that, a trailer.
She has lived in Central Oregon for almost 20 years, and she has worked at 7-Eleven for almost eight of them.
“I have a job, but I can’t
afford to rent,” she said, holding an unlit cigarette in her hand.
Salmon spent her Wednesday afternoon transporting her belongings, taking multiple trips to her storage unit before figuring out where she was going to sleep that night. She said she was going to try to find somewhere to park her car outside of Bend before crews came to clean up Thursday.
The cost of sweeps
Removing homeless people is an expensive undertaking.
Deschutes County’s plan for Juniper Ridge is ringing in at $200,000, but an additional $100,000 is available, according to county plans.
ODOT’s work typically costs around $10,000 per day, according to Davey. That cost accounts for a contracted hazmat crew, ODOT workers, equipment, supplies and disposal fees.
In fiscal year 2021, the department spent $2.7 million on removal efforts statewide. Between July 2021 and April 2022, the department spend $2.6 million statewide.
“Our crews’ first priorities are to keep the highways open, clear and safe,” Davey wrote in an email. “(Right of way) restoration is part of our regular maintenance, but is secondary to the work that we do to keep the highways open, safe and maintained.”
In Redmond, the FAA ordered airport officials to clear people off of the runway protection zone, to keep them out of the flight path. A nearly $700,000 fence will be installed around the zone after the remaining people have left the land, said Redmond Airport Manager Zach Bass.
Bass has visited the few people still living in the runway zone once a month for the past four months.
“We want to make sure we’re looking out for them, too, in a sense,” he said.
Bend’s available shelter in the midst of sweeps
At the Lighthouse Navigation Center, Bend’s only 24/7 low-barrier shelter run by Shepherd’s House Ministries, capacity is 100 beds.
Evan Hendrix, the director of navigation services for Shepherd’s house said occupancy has been just below 100 in recent weeks.
However, people who are living unsheltered and who don’t regularly access services at the Lighthouse have been coming in more frequently, Hendrix said.
The sweeps are heartbreaking and brutal, he said.
“But I think it’s easy for that to overshadow the good work that’s being done,” he said.
As Shepherd’s House approaches its first year running the shelter, it has been able to transition more than 200 people into housing and expand its bed capacity by more than 40 with the opening of the Franklin Avenue shelter.
Land, money, staff and support are needed to open and operate places like Lighthouse.
“That is hard to come by in a city like Bend,” he said.
Bethlehem Inn, one of the oldest homeless shelter organizations in Central Oregon, with locations in Bend and Redmond, has a 140-bed capacity each night in Bend.
That includes room for 10 families, according to Gwenn Wysling, executive director of the organization.
The inn often only has space for six to 10 people per night, and its space for families is completely full, Wysling said.
Ahead of the forthcoming, large-scale homeless encampment removals, Wysling echoed Hendrix’s observation — more people have been looking for shelter.
Many people are in search of a safe, secure place to store their belongs and sleep at night, she said.
“It’s happening already,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.