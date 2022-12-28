The city of Bend will remove people from NE Hunnell Road in March to make way for state and county construction projects, displacing a community of 65 campsites occupied by homeless residents.
The community at one point numbered as many as 100 campsites, the city said when it announced its plans Wednesday.
The portion of Hunnell Road north of Cooley Road, Loco Road and NE Clausen Drive — where people shelter in tents, makeshift shelters, RVs and cars — was declared unsafe on Tuesday, according to a memo from City Manager Eric King's office.
It's the first comprehensive removal of sites on Hunnell Road, King told The Bulletin. No specific date in March has been selected.
Two major construction projects are expected to begin in the Hunnell Road area in 2023. A contract was just awarded to begin a 4-mile expansion of Hunnell Road by the county, and construction has already begun for a makeover of U.S. Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 97 by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
"I don't think it's right," said Cheryl Voneps, who prefers to go by her Apache-given name Shadow.
She has lived in her RV on Hunnell Road for several years. Some of that time was spent with her late husband, but the remainder of her time has been spent with her cat and companion, Garfield.
The city's announcement Wednesday came as a surprise to Voneps, 62. When March comes, she just needs a place to move her RV, she said.
The plan to begin outreach three months in advance will hopefully mean no one will have to move when the removal day comes in March, said Sherri Meisel, of the city's enforcement department. The time between now and then will be spent figuring out people's individual wants and needs.
"The idea isn't to push anybody out. It's to help them find a suitable place for them. Where do they want to go that will meet their needs?" Meisel said.
She visits Hunnell Road several days a week to keep the area clean and check on people, among other things.
"Anytime anybody has to move is always stressful," she said. "And under these circumstances, I can understand it's even harder. But we're really trying to come up with ways to make it as least stressful as possible."
The area has experienced an increase in reported crime since the northern portion of the road became home to established campsites in 2020, according to a Dec. 1 memo from Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.
Between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15, police received or initiated 218 calls for service, investigated 43 criminal cases and made 33 arrests in the area, according to the memo.
The nearby Lowe's home improvement store reported to police it has seen an increase in shoplifting by at least 20%. Lowe's also told police its employees no longer report thefts, and they have stopped trying to prevent thefts from happening altogether, Krantz's memo said.
"Based on observations and experiences relayed to me by police officers, code enforcement staff, streets and utility staff and community members, people are utilizing the area identified as North Hunnell Road for more than a survival shelter area," Krantz wrote in the memo.
The new Coordinated Houseless Response Office, made possible by legislative funding to address homelessness in Central Oregon, is creating a pilot program to "surge" resources to Hunnell Road between January and March.
"The pilot provides a coordinated, trauma-informed approach to surging social services and other resources to high risk encampments," said Cheyenne Purrington, director of the office.
"We focus on barrier removal and systems navigation for vulnerable residents, with the goal of offering suitable shelter and permanent housing placements," she said.
The ultimate goal of the program is to reduce deaths of unsheltered people, avoid hospitalizations and minimize emergency calls for service, Purrington said.
The clearing is scheduled at a time when two other major removals in the region are expected.
On the east side of Redmond, land that is the subject of an exchange agreement between Deschutes County and the Department of State Lands must be cleared before the agreement goes through. Near Redmond Airport, people are camping in the runway protection zone, an area at the end of the runway designated off-limits for safety reasons.
The same pilot program set to be used for residents of Hunnell Road will be used in Redmond, Purrington said.
"We’re organizing a multidisciplinary team of of service providers who will conduct client needs assessments, systems navigation and flexible resources to help people transition to safe settings," she said.
Clearing Hunnell Road will be the first major removal under the city's newly approved rules for where, when and how people can shelter on city-owned property, which will go into effect March 1.
Along with the announcement Wednesday, the city promised the availability of up to 32 additional shelter beds at the Rainbow Motel on Franklin Avenue beginning in March. The shelter beds are a part of a shelter shuffle that is expected to occur in February.
Residents of the Rainbow Motel will move to the old Bend Value Inn on Division Street when renovations are complete at the inn, which is now known as the Stepping Stone Shelter, said Amy Fraley, the city's houseless services manager. The Stepping Stone Shelter opened its 28 rooms in January thanks to state Project Turnkey funding.
A new temporary outdoor shelter will also be adding up to 20 spots in the coming months, Fraley said.
In 2020, the Bend City Council aimed to have at least 500 available shelter beds by July 2023. To date, 151 have been created bringing the total to 394 units. According to the yearly point in time count by the Homeless Leadership Coalition, an estimated 785 people are experiencing homelessness in Bend on any given night.
