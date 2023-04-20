hhr (copy) (copy)
Central Oregon's homeless population — people camping in roadside tents, homemade shelters and RVs — has grown to its highest tally on record, according to an annual count done earlier this year. 

More than 1,600 people are homeless on a given night in Central Oregon, which is up from 1,286 in 2022. The majority of homeless people in the region are living in Bend — 1,012 people compared to last year's estimated 785 — and they are not living in a shelter, according to newly released data from an annual census of homeless people in Central Oregon.

