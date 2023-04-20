Central Oregon's homeless population grew to its highest tally on record, according to an annual count done in January 2023. In this file photo, Bill and Judy Hess distribute clothing and food to people living on the road during severe cold weather on Dec. 22.
Central Oregon's homeless population — people camping in roadside tents, homemade shelters and RVs — has grown to its highest tally on record, according to an annual count done earlier this year.
More than 1,600 people are homeless on a given night in Central Oregon, which is up from 1,286 in 2022. The majority of homeless people in the region are living in Bend — 1,012 people compared to last year's estimated 785 — and they are not living in a shelter, according to newly released data from an annual census of homeless people in Central Oregon.
"We know it is just a snapshot. It is not 100% the full picture, but we feel pretty confident with the efforts that we put forward this year that it is the most accurate picture we've ever had for point in time," said Caitlin Rodgers, the unhoused services data coordinator for Neighbor Impact, a regional not for profit that assists low-income residents and manages the data for the count.
This year, the counting process, which took place on Jan. 24 in Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties and the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, was more streamlined than previous years, Rodgers said. Simplifying the counting process for shelters in particular allowed service providers to ask a for a broader set of questions, she said.
The Point in Time Count occurs nationwide as mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to inform funding allocations. However, the counts occur locally, with service providers who have trusted relationships with people who are homeless throughout the region collecting detailed self-reported surveys that reveal the nature of homelessness in Central Oregon.
Forty-four percent of homeless people in Central Oregon have lived in the region for 20 years or more, and 68% have lived in the region for five years or more, according to the data. The majority of homeless people in Central Oregon — 77% — became homeless while living in Central Oregon.
Homeless men outnumber homeless women in both Crook and Deschutes counties, but women outnumber men in Jefferson County and on the Warm Springs Reservation. However, Native Americans are seven times more likely to be homeless than other racial groups, according to the data.
This year's data gives a glimpse of the possible reasons people might be homeless. Almost 50% of homeless people in Central Oregon have at least one disability or disabling condition. Eighteen percent of homeless people in Central Oregon are experiencing chronic homelessness, which means they have been homeless for an extended period of time.
The numbers aren't just growing, they're growing at a quicker pace, Cheyenne Purrington, the director of the regional Coordinated Homelessness Response Office, wrote in a text.
Purrington attributes this rapid growth to three things: Central Oregon's general population growth in 2021 and its contribution to higher rents and fewer available homes; the end of COVID-19-era protections like eviction moratoriums and supplemental benefits; and an undercount during last year's point in time count.
"Service providers and policy makers can utilize this data to make targeted investments in proven solutions, prioritize vulnerable populations for limited resources and improve the overall system's performance," Purrington wrote.
Purrington's office is focusing on the latter to establish long-term solutions, she said.
Around 70 people who visited the Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend, which is the city's only low-barrier emergency shelter, have moved into permanent housing in the less than a year it's been open. Another 75 people have moved into transitional housing, a recent report from the city of Bend said.
This is a small glimmer of positivity among what Bend Mayor Pro Tem Megan Perkins called devastating numbers.
"It's not a total surprise that there is an increase right now due to all of the factors that are going on in the economy. We just need to keep plugging away at the things that we know are working and making sure that we have resources and increasing those resources and those shelter beds," Perkins said.
