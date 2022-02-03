A new temporary homeless shelter is set to open at the end of this month on Division Street in an effort to house more people through the rest of winter.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council voted to give $200,000 to the nonprofit NeighborImpact to run the shelter at 2346 NE Division St.
The shelter, which has informally been referred to as the Division Street shelter, is the building the city bought last year with Project Turnkey dollars — a state program that gave cities money to turn motels into homeless shelters. It is intended to become a permanent shelter.
The shelter was originally scheduled to open sometime this summer after renovations were completed, but with a growing need for shelter beds in the community, the city wanted to find a way to make some beds available sooner rather than later, said Carolyn Eagan, recovery strategy and impact officer for the city, at the meeting Wednesday.
“As winter has continued, we have seen increased demand on the city’s Second Street shelter, so we were looking for a way to provide some relief,” Eagan said.
There will be 25 rooms available through May, Eagan said. The shelter is low barrier and noncongregate, which means anyone can be a guest as long as they follow the rules and individuals or families gets their own room.
The city and NeighborImpact intend to prioritize families and especially vulnerable homeless residents, according to Dana Richards of NeighborImpact.
People could stay up to 30 days initially but could extend their stay if they are making good progress with a case manager, who would be helping them find more stable housing, Richards said.
Some of the first residents of this shelter will be people who already frequent the Second Street shelter operated by Shepherd’s House Ministries. Some people are so medically fragile they have been on site all day despite the fact the shelter only operates at night, Richards said.
Once the shelter closes in May, the city will have to make some decisions about how to proceed with renovations on a new timeline, Eagan said.
The city is also asking the community to help name the new shelter on Division Street.
A communitywide vote will be held later this year, according to the city’s website.
“It’s a way to get people to participate and not have a really bureaucratic name from city staff,” Eagan said.
People can send in their name submissions to the city’s Project Turnkey webpage. The deadline for submissions is March 31.
