Homeless camps again are being removed in Bend.
The city of Bend and the Oregon Department of Transportation have either moved or have plans to move multiple homeless people off public property, with both organizations citing safety as a concern. The city started Friday, while ODOT plans to start next week.
A number of camps were required to move out of the public right of way on Second Street in Bend on Friday. Joshua Romero, a public information officer for the city, said the area wasn’t swept as a whole, but about 20 notices were given to homeless campers who were set up dangerously near the travel lane in the road or obstructing the sidewalk.
Romero could not confirm how many people moved voluntarily, how many people needed help moving or how many were cited, if any, as of Friday afternoon.
Romero said the city can’t tell people where to go, but said: “Nothing would prohibit them from finding other places in the area” as long as they didn’t block visibility at the intersection or block the public right of way.
The notices come about seven months after the city cleared dozens of homeless camps on Emerson Avenue, where public right of way and safety issues were also cited. For weeks, the council has received complaints from Bend residents during public comment periods about homeless campers along Second Street.
The city has cleaned up the area without removing people six times, said David Abbas, the city’s transportation and mobility director.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, meanwhile, has plans to make more areas of its right of way “no trespassing” in an effort to remove and keep homeless people off its land near the Bend Parkway.
On Wednesday, the transportation department posted notices at four locations near the parkway off Olney Avenue, Murphy Road near Pinebrook Plaza, Wilson Avenue, and Division Street, according to Peter Murphy, a spokesman for ODOT.
That means people camping on the properties have 10 days to leave before the agency puts up no trespassing signs, which will allow the agency to trespass someone immediately instead of having to wait 10 days to do so.
Murphy said he couldn’t confirm how many people would be impacted by this, but said that none of the locations had “camps of significant size.”
“ODOT wants to take action now as it is easier and less expensive to conduct the restoration of property while the populations on these sites is relatively small,” Murphy said in an email.
These notices come about three months after ODOT put “no trespassing” signs on its properties near Revere and Colorado avenues, which were formerly homes to several dozen campers. When asked whether he thought camps at these four locations were a result of clearing Revere and Colorado camps, Murphy said he couldn’t speak to the issue directly.
“These camps come and go,” he said.
Some homeless campers who were on land near the parkway off Revere and Colorado avenues, which already have no trespassing signs from the last time ODOT swept camps, have already left, Murphy said.
When asked whether putting up no trespassing signs has been an effective way to keep homeless people off ODOT right of way, Murphy said, “Well they’re back...it’s an ongoing problem.”
The agency has recently received “renewed interest” from people concerned about homeless camps popping up, Murphy said, but the main motivation behind removing the homeless campers is safety.
When asked to be more specific by what the agency means “by safety,” Murphy said it was difficult to answer that in terms of specifics.
“Safety is a bigger issue,” Murphy said. “It’s hard to define all the different safety issues relative to a camp near a highway.”
But in general, the concern is about the safety of the campers being next to the highway. At one site near Colorado Avenue, Murphy found a cardboard sign detailing how one homeless man was hit by a car and taken to the hospital.
“It exemplifies one of the safety hazards we have with people camping near our right of way,” Murphy said.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared an emergency ban on Friday on homeless people camping near highways, citing a rise in the number of homeless pedestrians being struck by vehicles, according to The Oregonian.
Eric Garrity, a housing advocate who serves on the Homeless Leadership Coalition but is speaking as an individual, said by forcing people to move, ODOT is still putting people in danger.
“ODOT is once again wasting tax payer dollars to put our neighbors experiencing houselessness in direct danger when the nighttime temperature is below freezing and we lack the available shelter space to find people appropriate housing,” Garrity wrote in a statement. “ODOT has been warned countless times that sweeps are not a solution to houselessness, but again they are choosing to put people in danger instead of spending taxpayer money on the only solution that has been proven to work, which is to provide shelter as a basic human right.”
The city currently has plans in the works to open up a homeless shelter on Division Street by the end of the month. The city’s largest overnight, low barrier shelter consistently reaches capacity, according to city staff reports.
