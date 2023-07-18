230719_bul_loc_hunnell
Smokey Jordan organizes his belongings as the city of Bend conducts a sweep of residents living on Hunnell Road in Bend Tuesday. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The Bulletin has been tracking homeless encampment sweeps since June of 2020, and coverage has only grown since then.

Recent estimates put the number of people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon at 1,286 people, which is a 28% increase from 2022, according to an annual estimate. Roughly 1,012 of those people are in Bend. Local and state agencies have conducted homeless encampment sweeps in roughly 15 locations in Bend in 2023, and more are on the way.

