Homeless camping (copy)
Buy Now

Cars and campers park along Hunnell Road in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan said she favors declaring a "state of emergency" to deal with Oregon's growing homelessness crisis during a visit to Bend on Thursday. 

Drazan visited Bend's Veterans Village for a roundtable discussion about the crisis with local nonprofits and leaders just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The governor's race is one of the most contested gubernatorial races in the nation. Drazan is running against Democrat Tina Kotek and nonaffiliated Betsy Johnson.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.