Kevin Dahlgren, a viral sensation known for his up-close depictions of homelessness in Portland and across the West Coast that have garnered millions of views online, has turned his attention to Deschutes County, thanks to the sheriff.

Dahlgren and Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson signed a contract in July that is worth more than $18,000, unbeknownst to some local leaders and the public until recently. Even before that contract was signed, Dahlgren, a Portland-based consultant, had been counting and assessing homeless people in Deschutes County.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter; 541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.