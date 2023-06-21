Juniper Ridge homeless camp (copy)
People gather at a homeless camp on the outskirts of northeast Bend dubbed dirt world on June 2.  

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Two of three Deschutes County commissioners Wednesday approved a plan to remove homeless people from city and county land north of Bend, which could cost Deschutes County as much as $300,000.

Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair approved a 10-week, four-phase plan that will offer potable water, portable toilets and hand-washing stations to people living while homeless on Juniper Ridge at an initial cost of $200,000. However, the plan will ultimately end in their removal. Commissioner Phil Chang abstained from voting on the matter Wednesday.

Jerry Atrik
Jerry Atrik

Juniper Ridge property is owned by the federal, state, county and city. Mostly city. The problem is easy to solve. Sell it to private land owners that will manage it properly and actually pay property taxes which is exempt now.

There is no reason the government should own this land.

