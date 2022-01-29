In the next 10 years, Deschutes County and the city of Bend hope to make housing instability “rare, brief and non-recurring.” The vision to address homelessness comes from a draft strategic plan, which has been developed over the last year by the Emergency Homelessness Task Force. The task force was made up of representatives from the city and county, as well as homeless service providers and advocates.
The plan is the beginning of a coordinated effort between the city and the county to address homelessness in Central Oregon in a systematic way. The plan, which was discussed by the County Commission and City Council in a joint meeting Friday, explores why people in Deschutes County become homeless, and sets priorities on how to address it over the next five to 10 years.
“I’m hoping our group can get to the root of the problem,” commission Chair Patti Adair said Friday.
The plan recommends creating a joint office, which the county and four cities are already pursuing if legislation is passed this year, to coordinate projects and funding, as well as creating an advisory board made up of people who have experience with homelessness.
General priorities include having a streamlined process for selecting places where people can legally and safely park and live in their vehicles and other shelter options, as well as a bigger focus on creating affordable housing for people making minimum wage, or otherwise under 30% of the area median income.
There is a need for more permanent supportive housing, which is a type of housing that provides services to help chronically homeless people, according to the plan. According to service providers, roughly 200 people in the community need this kind of housing but only 30 spots exist in Central Oregon.
Some tangible items, out of many outlined in the plan, include increasing pay and benefit packages for service providers to help grow and retain people working in the field, finding ways to subsidize transportation for people so they can more easily access basic needs and seek employment, and providing storage sites so people can safely store property while they are away from their shelter.
But before much progress can be made, the misinformation that fuels hate toward homeless people needs to be quelled, said Brittani Manzo, the consultant who helped run the task force. Better education about the realities of being homeless needs to be presented to the community.
“Vitriol comes from a place of fear, and we know that,” Manzo said.
Much of the plan includes a visual narrative and a plan to educate the public about the realities of homelessness and the misconceptions society holds.
While several factors contribute to homelessness, the trigger for it in Deschutes County primarily is low wages and unaffordable housing. According to a report from United Way, before the pandemic 13,000 households were living “on the edge,” meaning they were making less than the federal poverty level or making more than that but still could not afford the cost of living in their community.
Once entering homelessness, life can feel akin to falling in quicksand, said Dawn Boone, a digital marketer who helped put the plan together.
“Living in crisis mode, they lose the capacity to pull themselves up by their bootstraps,” Boone said.
Adair asked in the meeting why substance abuse and mental health issues weren’t listed as main reasons for homelessness in the report. Mickie Derting, strategic initiatives manager for the city, pointed to data from Colleen Thomas, the county’s homeless services coordinator: Only about 30% of the population they serve requires substance abuse services.
City Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell also said the community needs to be careful not to assume that mental health and substance abuse issues are the cause when they could also be the result of living unhoused.
“I feel like there is a misconception about the proportion of people who struggle with substance abuse,” she said.
In general, the County Commission and City Council supported the draft of the plan and agreed to refine it further over the coming months.
“There is a need, but I want to respect the people on the other side who say ‘Please be careful where you locate (homeless shelters),” Adair said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.