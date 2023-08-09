Juniper Ridge homeless camp (copy)
Deschutes County will begin the early stages of a homeless encampment cleanup on 50 acres in Juniper Ridge, north of Bend, this week.

People won’t be forced to move yet, a Tuesday announcement from the county said. Instead, contractors will place drinking-water stations, trash containers and portable toilets on the county property and begin cleaning up human and solid waste. People camping in Juniper Ridge won’t have to move until the county establishes a managed camp, the announcement said.

