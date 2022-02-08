If Michael May had one request of the city of Bend, it would be to let him stay where he camps on NE Second Street.
May has lived in a tent there for the past six months. He came to Central Oregon to help a friend move, but then his friend abandoned him in Bend with no affordable way to get home, he said.
If forced to move from Second Street, May has no idea where he would go.
“This is like home,” he said.
May is one of dozens of homeless campers who may be required to move if the city decides to clear the area along Second Street roughly between NE Emerson and Greenwood avenues. This week, the city is doing a public safety assessment for the area around Second Street, which will determine whether there are enough safety concerns to justify clearing camps out of the city’s right of way, according to City Manager Eric King.
The assessment will examine the number of service calls the police department receives, as well as the seriousness of crimes of violence being reported to or witnessed by police, according to the city’s right of way policy. The policy also considers trash accumulation, public health issues, like human waste, and other factors.
The goal of this approach is to rely less on anecdotes and more on data, King said.
“We want to look at this more holistically,” King said.
For weeks, the city has received complaints about safety and trash accumulation around the homeless camps in the area, said city Councilor Megan Perkins. Since July, the city has spent $6,422 on homeless camp cleanups, much of which has been around Second Street, according to the city.
“What I’m seeing is that this is generally an unsafe situation for everybody that’s in that area, from employees, to businesses to obviously the campers themselves,” Perkins said.
Chris Starling, who owns Arbor Mortgage Group on Greenwood Avenue, said he has spent upwards of $15,000 on cleaning up, repairing damages or installing security systems in response to the growing homeless population around his business over the past three years.
Starling said he has had electrical boxes broken into, has had to build fencing around his air conditioning equipment because people were sheltering inside of it, and had to spend money to clean up garbage left around his property. He said he also finds himself needing to call police to remove people from his property.
The larger presence of homeless people in the area affects how potential customers perceive his business, as well as make his employees feel unsafe, he said.
“It’s just hurting our district down here,” Starling said.
But moving people has already proven complicated in this area.
The last time a public safety assessment like this was done was in June, when the city cleared homeless campers off of the public right of way on Emerson Avenue, which is adjacent to Second Street.
Last week, the city posted roughly 20 notices at campsites that were deemed to be blocking the sidewalk, too far into the roadway or otherwise blocking visibility near the intersection.
About six campsites were removed, and the remaining people voluntarily moved, according to Jason Gault, a code enforcement officer for the city.
But in less than a weekend, many of the campers simply moved across the street to camp near the Campfire Hotel, said Daniel Elder, the hotel’s general manager.
Six months ago, less than 10 people camped near the hotel in a three-block radius, Elder said. Now, it’s closer to 60 people. Just over the weekend, the number of tents on the north side of the building went from roughly seven to 25, he said.
“Moving the camp in and of itself is not the solution,” Elder said. “It just increases anxiety for these people and moving to another place that’s not safe.
“I don’t think it’s made anything safer,” Elder continued. “If anything, it’s made things significantly more dangerous.”
Since the city’s actions, Elder said his staff has had to handle more conflicts related to homeless people coming onto the property, and that guests have reported feeling unsafe because of the amount of loud activities happening around them.
A few months ago, Elder said his hotel had to clear 15 shopping carts filled with garbage, human feces, and needles.
Elder said he is frustrated with the situation, but also recognizes there are no easy answers.
“I think the hope is to figure out how to offer beds for people on the streets, (and) that people on the streets utilize these programs and can get back on their feet,” Elder said.
When asked why it was worth it to consider moving camps when previous experiences show people just move unsanctioned camps to another place in the city, Perkins said she wishes she had a good answer or a solution.
“This is why I don’t sleep at night,” Perkins said.
But Perkins also added that if the area is not safe for people in and around the camps, “we have to do something.”
Perkins said that her hope was the city could wait until the new Division Street shelter opened before the city would do anything.
“We are in this situation because we do not have enough shelter space in our community,” Perkins said. “We are trying to work as fast as we can to provide more shelter for people, but in the meantime we are constantly struggling with kicking the can down the road.”
