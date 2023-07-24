230718_bul_loc_hunnell (copy)
Hunnell Road resident Michelle Hester speaks in Circuit Judge Wells Ashby’s courtroom at the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend on July 17.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Homeless people living in the Hunnell Road area continue to push back in court against the city of Bend’s plan to evict them.

A new lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene on Friday seeks to stop, or at least delay, a planned city sweep for Hunnell, Clausen and Loco roads on Bend’s northern edge. It came just more than a week after a similar challenge was filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

