Homeless people living in the Hunnell Road area continue to push back in court against the city of Bend’s plan to evict them.
A new lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene on Friday seeks to stop, or at least delay, a planned city sweep for Hunnell, Clausen and Loco roads on Bend’s northern edge. It came just more than a week after a similar challenge was filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The homeless encampment sweep on Hunnell, Clausen and Loco roads has faced delays and criticism since it was initially announced in December. The recent federal suit is the third this month challenging Bend’s homelessness policies.
The same three homeless residents from the first legal challenge are plaintiffs in the federal suit: Myntora Aguilar, Michelle Hester and Nicholas Schindler.
They were unsuccessful in their first challenge, in which they sought a delay in the sweep that was planned for July 18 and to ensure the city was following its Americans with Disabilities Act policies.
A delay for all was not granted. Many had to move July 18, but more than 20 homeless people were allowed an extra seven days to move based on their disabilities. They were told to leave by Tuesday morning.
On Monday, however, an additional 48-hour delay was issued by the city due to poor air quality, according to a press release. The city said it will resume clearing the area Thursday morning. The federal suit has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken.
In addition to the three homeless individuals, Eric Garrity of the Bend Equity Project, a local mutual aid group that frequently serves meals on Hunnell Road, is also a plaintiff.
They are representing themselves.
“The stakes of this suit are whether or not people battling multiple sclerosis, stage 4 cancer and countless other medically disabling conditions are going to lose the vehicles that they call home,” Britta Olsen, a co-founder of Bend Equity Project, said in an email.
The federal suit alleges city officials, City Manager Eric King and the entire City Council, are violating the constitutional rights of homeless people with disabilities living in the Hunnell Road area. Plaintiffs are requesting the judge grant them a permanent injunction, which could postpone the planned sweep indefinitely.
Homeless people with disabilities living in the Hunnell Road area have nowhere to go, the plaintiff’s complaint said. Plaintiffs also argue shelters are not an option.
“Primarily, they have too much property for what the local shelters will allow,” the complaint says. “Also, several state they have been sexually harassed by male clientele or, given the nature of their mental disabilities, cannot contend with the closeness in the shelter environment that aggravates their mental disabilities.”
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler declined to comment Monday on the suit. However, city attorneys filed a response in court Sunday.
“The Plaintiffs are here now seeking speedy relief because they did not get what they asked for in state court,” the response said.
The city argues that the plaintiffs didn’t follow the proper procedures in filing the suit in federal court. And to hear a federal case would be to undermine Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby’s earlier decision, the response said.
Ultimately, the city argues homeless people living in the Hunnell Road area can camp almost anywhere else in the city under certain restrictions within the Camping Code, which allows camping in the public rights of way for up to 24 hours and parking for three business days. It also argues that the plaintiffs in the suit can even return to the Hunnell Road area once it reopens.
Garrity said he plans to offer the city a settlement proposal.
“Bend Equity Project is hoping to be constructive and collaborate with the city of Bend,” he wrote in a message, “if the city is open to that type of collaborative process.”
