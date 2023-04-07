Homeless camping
Buy Now

Cars and campers park along Hunnell Road in Bend in September.

 Bulletin file

Oregon has seen a dramatic rise in the number of people who are homeless, and Central Oregon has some of the highest rates in the country of unsheltered homelessness among unaccompanied youth and families with children, a report of 2022 data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows.

The report only tells part of the story.

HUD report, unaccompanied youth

Central Oregon ranks top among rural areas for the number of unaccompanied youth who are living homeless and unsheltered, according to a 2022 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD report, families

Central Oregon ranks top among rural areas for the number of families with children who are living homeless and unsheltered, according to a 2022 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.