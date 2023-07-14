230713_bul_loc_hunnellawsuit
Buy Now

Michelle Hester looks at her surroundings from her camp on Hunnell Road in Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin photos

The city of Bend was hit with another legal challenge to its homelessness policies Friday, the same day a challenge filed by homeless residents earlier in the week was heard in court.

The new challenge notified the city that the Oregon Justice Resource Center intends to sue on behalf of three homeless people living in the Hunnell Road area. The center alleges the city's camping code — which regulates when, where and how people can stay or park on public property within the city — is unconstitutional, according to a tort claim notice obtained by The Bulletin. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.