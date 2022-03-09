After three meetings and extensive public comment, the Bend Planning Commission decided to recommend development code changes that regulate what kind of homeless shelters are allowed and where they can be located.
On Tuesday, the commission voted 6-1 to recommend the changes to the Bend City Council, which will be the ultimate authority on whether these codes are adopted. Commissioner Jeff Payne was the sole no vote.
The proposed code changes define different kinds of shelter types, such as multiroom, group and outdoor shelters, as well as an option called hardship housing, and also outline where they are allowed and under what conditions.
An outdoor shelter is an option that allows yurts, tiny homes or other moveable structures and is managed by a nonprofit. Hardship housing lets property owners allow someone facing difficulties getting housing to live on their property in an RV.
Planning commissioners recommend increasing the amount of time someone can stay in hardship housing from six months to 18 months, and not letting a property owner submit another application for the housing until a year has passed.
Commissioners also proposed prohibiting property owners from charging rent or fees for this kind of housing, with the exception of utility fees, in a bid to help prevent this kind of housing from turning into long term or vacation rentals.
In what has been one of the most divisive aspects of the proposed code changes, planning commissioners decided to allow outdoor shelters in residential zones, but only if they were located on the same property as a public or institutional use, which includes places of worship, clubs, government offices, libraries, parks, schools and others.
The planning commission is also recommending that whatever entity is proposing an outdoor shelter be required to submit a letter from Bend Park & Recreation District and the Bend-La Pine school district to show both districts are aware of the project.
The letter requirement falls short of what some critics in the community were calling for, which was a 1,000-foot buffer between homeless shelters and schools or parks. One site the city was considering off Ninth Street for a managed outdoor homeless shelter ultimately was taken off the table after dozens of people protested it being near schools.
But putting in a buffer was potentially unrealistic, given the prevalence of schools and parks throughout the city, and also it had the potential to violate Fair Housing laws, according to city staff.
“We have schools and parks everywhere in the city,” said Pauline Hardie, a senior planner with the city.
Some on the commission disagreed with the idea of having outdoor shelters in residential zones at all. Commission Chair Scott Winters argued that much of the city is zoned for standard residential development, and keeping shelters out would just be another barrier for organizations, which already don’t have a lot of resources, seeking to set up shelter solutions.
“I feel like it’s a reaction to stereotypes,” Winters said.
The proposed shelter code changes have elicited a significant amount of backlash from people who oppose the idea of certain kinds of shelter being allowed in residential zones.
“The direction our local officials are taking is a path to failure,” Ed Murrer, a Bend resident, wrote in a letter to the commission and Bend City Council. “You will make it official with code changes with the vast majority of the residents in opposition, as demonstrated in the one survey and hundreds of letters sent to the commissions.”
The Bend City Council will hold a public hearing in the near future about the code changes, and decide whether to adopt or adjust the changes recommended by the planning commission.
