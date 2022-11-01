City of Bend clears homeless camps near Second Street (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The homeless camp on Second Street was removed during a city of Bend sweep that began Oct. 25.   

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

New changes to a set of proposed city codes that would govern when, where and how people can camp in Bend will be discussed by the City Council on Wednesday.

Depending on how the discussion pans out, the council could potentially put the changes to a final vote in December.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.