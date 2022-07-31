Homeless
Cheryl Voneps, who prefers to go by the name Shadow, pets her cat, Garfield, in her trailer parked along Hunnell Road in Bend on July 7, 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Faces of Homelessness

Who are the real people impacted by skyrocketing housing prices, decisions about homeless shelters or plans to sweep informal camps? The Bulletin wants to offer insight by telling their stories through the series Faces of Homelessness. Every two weeks this year, Bulletin reporters will introduce readers to a different homeless person. We are here to tell their stories.

Cheryl Voneps, 61, defies her multiple sclerosis by living the way she wants.

Her home is an RV on Hunnell Road. She has a wheelchair at her disposal, but she doesn’t use it. Despite learning a year and a half ago that she would lose her ability to both walk and talk, Voneps doesn’t plan to lose her independence anytime soon.

Cheryl Voneps, who prefers to go by the name Shadow, stands along Hunnell Road across from her trailer on July 7, 2022.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.