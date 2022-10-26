In the cold, early hours Tuesday morning, police and street crews arrived on Second Street in central Bend to evict homeless campers from the place they’ve lived for months.
On Oct. 10, the city of Bend quietly announced it was deeming the stretch of Second Street between NE Greenwood and NE Franklin avenues in the Bend Central District an “unsafe campsite area” warranting closure. The same area was swept twice earlier this year in February and March.
Initially, the sweep was only supposed to take a day, but the director of the new Coordinated Houseless Response Office, Cheyenne Purrington, asked the city of Bend on Monday night to give her until Thursday to find shelter for the most vulnerable people on Second Street.
Purrington said she spent Tuesday morning “triaging” each person on Second Street, evaluating the level of need in an attempt to find shelter for those in the most dire of circumstances.
One of those people in need of shelter is Samuel M. Johnson, a double-amputee U.S. Army veteran who has very specific needs when it comes to finding a place to live.
He used to sleep under a tarp until service providers were able to give him a tent.
“Our existing system was not built to work well for folks in his situation,” Purrington said. “There’s a little bit of unbuilding and rebuilding that needs to happen to make sure that we’re prioritizing the most vulnerable but also emphasizing ease of access so that folks can quickly navigate to the right resources and not linger on the streets.”
Johnson said in the past two weeks since city staff and service providers were notified of the closure, he hasn’t received much information on where he can go. He only knows where he can’t go.
“We got a two-day extension. Well, what good is it if we don’t know where we’re going?” Johnson said.
“I need the camaraderie. I need the continuity. I need the social. Because I am homeless, I’m cold as hell and I’m freezing to death. Not just me — all these people,” Johnson said.
Purrington saidwith Johnson’s health needs, being forced to move so rapidly and frequently can make it hard for Johnson to keep track of documents and medications.
For many folks on Second Street, this isn’t their first sweep, said Mike Satcher, president of the High Desert Peace Kitchen, a nonprofit serving Central Oregon’s unhoused population. Satcher said he and others with the organization came to Second Street around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a truck and a trailer waiting for direction from the city on where they can safely transport people.
While it has been a difficult experience, Satcher said he noticed the city conducted this sweep a little differently. It slowed down the process, he said.
“In the short term, there’s less trauma, but in the long term, there’s still nowhere for anybody to go,” Satcher said.
Anne Aurand, communications director for the city, said the process of closure has been much slower this time around.
“What’s different this time is that Cheyenne is involved,” Aurand said.
The Lighthouse Navigation Center, a low-barrier shelter nearby, exceeded its capacity Monday, the night before the sweep, according to a weekly report to the city from the shelter. The shelter has around 100 beds and can often accommodate more. On Monday night, it had 108 guests.
With the arrival of colder weather, After temperatures dropped over the weekend, and with the possibility of snowfall, Aurand said city staff kept an eye on the weather. City policy states that City Manager Eric King can postpone or cancel a removal notice if temperatures are below 20 degrees, above 100 degrees or if at least 3 inches of snow accumulates.The National Weather Service forecast called for temperatures to dip to freezing Tuesday night in Bend, with rain and snow likely overnight. The high on Wednesday was expected to reach 47 degrees with additional chances of rain and snow in the morning.
River Wolfe has been helping those living on Second Street pack their belongings since Monday night. While they weigh their limited options, they must pick and choose what to take and what to leave behind.
“It’s so frustrating and heartbreaking,” Wolfe said.
I’m not trying to be non-compassionate, but if you’re homeless you need to figure out a way to not be homeless, you have six months a year to get on your feet and figure it out in the spring and summer time, you know in the back of your mind it’s going to get freezing in the winter and there’s gonna be snow here, it’s not normal to live on city sidewalks and streets, there are plenty of jobs in Bend to be filled so there’s no excuse, get off drugs get off alcohol do whatever it takes.
I went to one of the meetings a gentleman who runs a homeless shelter on the coast said only 30% of the homeless want help the rest of them want to be homeless. There comes a time where people have to fend for themselves and that means getting a job and being responsible, And paying your own way.
God gave us freedom of choice, you have a choice whether you want to live on the street be on drugs, try to be clean and sober and live a clean life and be responsible, but the homeless is not my problem I have enough problems they better figure it out, But the rest of us that are responsible, are really getting fed up with the people that are being irresponsible and not even trying to get off the streets, and the other problem is they are migrating here from Portland and Eugene, these homeless are telling your homeless friends to come here because of the perks, been better stop being a huge entitlement to this problem, the liberal, WOK Bend city Council is part of the problem, We need law and order in this town in vagrancy is what it is, vagrancy
