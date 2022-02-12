The city of Bend is considering development code changes outlining how and where homeless shelters can be placed, but some people have concerns.
On Monday, the Bend Planning Commission will hold a hearing about the proposed changes, which are needed as emergency state regulations for establishing homeless shelters during the pandemic begin to expire, said City Councilor Megan Perkins.
“Not only are (the code changes) important to get rid of barriers to increase shelter capacity, it also provides a way to standardize how they operate in our community,” Perkins told The Bulletin.
The proposed regulations include three permanent shelter types, referred to as outdoor, multiroom, and group shelters, as well as temporary shelters, which last fewer than 180 days, and includes something called hardship housing.
Hardship housing allows property owners to have a manufactured home or RV on their property for someone who would otherwise be homeless, according to city documents.
The proposed rules also address the size of the facility, how guests are screened, parking and the requirement for on-site or on-call management.
The proposed changes are from the Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors, a group made up of council members, homeless service providers and advocates, the Bend Economic Advisory Committee and others.
But some people have raised concerns about the changes, most notably the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, which represents all of Bend’s neighborhood association boards.
In a letter being submitted to the planning commission, the alliance requests there be more opportunity for public input for shelter sites and more specific requirements to be outlined in the code about good neighbor guidelines, which are agreements between a shelter site and a neighborhood to address any concerns.
“The proposed code doesn’t specifically address some of the major concerns and questions that community members have in regards to shelter standards, management and enforcement,” the letter states.
The letter also requests the city answer a plea that has been repeated by several residents ever since an outdoor shelter was proposed on public property off Ninth Street: Put a minimum distance requirement between shelters and schools.
“Complaints mainly cited concerns about the shelters being classified as ‘low-barrier’ and the safety of school-aged children as they commute to and from these areas,” the letter states. “The Sounding Board did not discuss adding a minimum distance requirement despite the community concern reflected in public input.”
Summer Sears, who represents the Orchard District Neighborhood Association in east Bend and is the chair of the alliance, said she consistently hears frustration from neighbors that their concerns are not being heard or considered, despite repeated confirmations from councilors who say they want to hear community input.
But Sears also understands the issue is complicated.
“Obviously, the neighbors and the citizens want to be heard, and they want to know they’ve been heard, and they want to see changes in decision making because of what (the city) council has heard,” Sears said.
“And at the same time, I can understand the perspective of ‘I’ve heard your opinion and I respect it and I get it, but just because I don’t do what you want doesn’t mean I wasn’t listening,’” Sears said, referring to the council.
A consensus Sears does see across all the neighborhoods is a priority for everyone to be safe, including people experiencing homelessness. But understanding people’s human nature to fear the unknown is also important, she said.
“It’s really easy for someone to say that I support temporary shelters, and even if it was built next door to me I would support. I would say if it was really happening to you, would you be feeling the same way, or would it be more difficult?” said Sears, who represents the neighborhood that would be home to the proposed Ninth Street shelter site. “Fear is human nature, and it’s sometimes difficult to battle those fears. So I ask for compassion, patience and communication.”
Perkins said when the proposed code changes reach council, she would personally consider adding distance minimums around schools.
“The problem is, what’s the number?” Perkins said, referring to the number of feet between a shelter and a school or park. “How do you determine that number?”
There is also nuance to consider when it comes to shelters and schools, said Morgan Schmidt, who represents the Larkspur Neighborhood Association and also is running for the Deschutes County Commission.
“I would have liked more time for the NLA (Neighborhood Leadership Alliance) to focus on expanding the idea that a shelter could be located successfully in a neighborhood, and even in proximity to a school, if it was determined that the shelter had the resources it needed to be successful,” Schmidt said in an email. “Writing off the idea of proximity to neighborhoods and families because of our fear and misconceptions about people experiencing houselessness, means potentially denying unhoused families, single mothers, the medically fragile, those seeking end of life care, and other vulnerable groups from having access to safe, dignified shelter in the midst of our community.”
The planning commission meeting is scheduled to begin virtually at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The commission will make a recommendation to the City Council, which will make a final decision.
(1) comment
The most important part of this discussion will be to make sure, through tricks of language, that no shelters or encampment can be located on the west side, specifically the NW quadrant to include the NWX neighborhood where 3 of our sitting councilors live. We should not force them to face these issues as they walk their designer dogs around their neighborhoods, lest they see a commoner or worse. Ms. Perkins has standards, you know.
