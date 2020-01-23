By a change in the mail schedule up the river, designed to avoid a Sunday lay-over here, there is a lay-over of two days instead of one, as formerly. The mail route appears to be the toy of a bunch of kids. Changes are made without any regard to the public interests involved, without notice and without sense, as a result of which some part of the route is continually and needlessly “balled up.”
…
Let us not be too much harrowed by displays of domestic infelicity, such as has occupied attention here in the past week. People of acute sensibilities do not get into such troubles and it useless for those of finer feeling to imagine how they would suffer in such circumstances. … It is pretty clear that these people knew each other before marriage, knew the traits which much inevitably led to just what has happened in one form or another. The harvest is not pleasant, of course, but we do not gather figs from thistles nor grapes from thorns. … As ye sow, so shall ye reap.
…
There is general recognition of the weakness of rushing to a defense where no charge is made. Senator Mitchell has no charge against him in the Unites States Senate. The senate had no means of knowing what evidence the grand jury had before it when it indicted him. He went before the Senate and very kindly told all about it, in his own way, and very impressively said it wasn’t so. He also said harsh words against certain persons he had been associated with in the land fraud, forgetting entirely that the prosecution had said it had ample evidence to convict without considering the “perjured villains.” Of course he found sympathy in a body, a majority of whose members are tarred with the same stick. But all this irrelevant show doesn’t fool any thinking person, at home or in the East, as the press comments plainly show. Even the Prineville Review, which thinks only in a groove, is driven to this conclusion: Senator Mitchell should resign from the United States Senate at once.
