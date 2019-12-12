Crooked River Ranch is home to about 10 miles of trails along the Deschutes River Canyon and the Crooked River Gorge, managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Crooked River National Grassland. The 3-mile Scout Camp Loop Trail along the Deschutes Canyon is well worth the 45-minute drive from Bend to reach the trailhead. The trail leads hikers through rocky terrain of sagebrush and juniper trees before descending steeply into the canyon. Views of the immense rock walls and the river below open up to display the High Desert in all its glory.

Directions: From Bend, drive north on U.S. Highway 97. After passing through Terrebonne, turn left onto Lower Bridge Road. Follow signs to Crooked River Ranch, and after 2 miles turn right on 43rd Street. After 1.7 miles turn left on Chinook Drive. After 2.3 miles turn left on Mustang Road. Go 1 mile and turn right on Shad Road. After 1.5 miles turn right on Peninsula Drive. Go 3.2 miles and turn left on Meadow Road. Travel half a mile and turn right on Scout Camp Trail Road. Proceed to the parking area and trailhead at the end of the road.

Activities allowed: The Scout Camp Trail is designed for hiking only. Dogs are allowed on the trail, but horseback riding, biking and motorized vehicles are not allowed. The trail is best hiked in a clockwise direction.

— Mark Morical, The Bulletin