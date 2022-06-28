U.S. Highway 97 is closed 10 miles north of Terrebonne due to a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Expect extended delays in the area.
Motorcycle with 2 on board and car (unknown # of occupants). One fatality & at least 1 injured.
aww man, wonder if it happened near the Culver take-off.
