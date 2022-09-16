blue flashing police car during a roadblock

U.S. Highway 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street,  5 miles south of Redmond, due to multi-vehicle crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted around the closure. Motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. This will be an extended closure lasting through part of the afternoon.

