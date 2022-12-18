In recent weeks, parents and other caregivers have found it tough to get over-the-counter fever and pain-reducing medications for their ill children.
Three respiratory viruses — influenza, coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV — have been sweeping across the nation, swamping hospital emergency rooms and pediatricians’ offices, and prompting a huge demand for the drugs. Supplies of pediatric formulations such as liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen have become scarce in many places, as manufacturers struggle to keep pace with pressure from worried parents.
First, “the shortages aren’t everywhere,” said William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist and professor of preventive medicine in the department of health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “There are spot shortages.”
Schaffner called the situation caused by the three viruses a “tridemic.” He said RSV and influenza “have hit children early and fiercely and simultaneously” leading parents to flock to stores and cause “isolated shortages.”
Schaffner believes the problem will be short-lived. Manufacturers are saying they have the stocks and need to get it to retail locations quickly, he said. Schaffner advised people to call different pharmacies and stores to find the medications if they can’t find it at their regular location.
While name brands such as Tylenol, Advil or Motrin may not be readily available, generic forms might be easier to find — and are fine to use, Dolgoff says. Generic Tylenol is acetaminophen and generic Advil and Motrin is ibuprofen.
