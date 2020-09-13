There’s no single reason why teenagers choose to end their life by suicide.
Usually it’s complicated, planned out and carried
out if there is access to a means.
And certainly COVID-19, and the isolation that it has brought, has shifted the conversation from concerns over mean teachers, friends and parents, to the loneliness the pandemic has brought, said Mel Butterfield, assistant director of the YouthLine Central Oregon office. The teen-to-teen crisis and support line uses youth volunteers from Central Oregon and the Portland metro area to staff the lines from 4 to 10 p.m., but is open 24/7 with adult volunteers.
“Teens are talking about feeling lonely or isolated,” Butterfield said.
“There is fear and worry about the current state of social justice issues in our country. Concern and anxiety over the forest fires forcing evacuations and not knowing what is going to happen to their homes and families.”
While suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and many millions attempt it nationwide, it can be prevented, say officials, who are working to raise awareness this month, Suicide Prevention Month.
The numbers they share underscore the urgency of their campaign:
Oregon is among five states — Virginia, Michigan, Idaho and Michigan are the others — with the fastest-growing firearm suicide rate among young people in the past decade, according to a Everytown Research and Policy
- report.
- About a quarter of all suicides in Central Oregon from 2010 to 2015 were among teens, according to
- data. That is higher than the statewide suicide rate of 14.4%.
- The suicide rate for teens has nearly doubled for Deschutes County residents under age 24, from 6.1 deaths per 100,000 in 2000-2002 to 11.4 deaths per 100,000 in 2015-2017, the most current time period that data are available, said Whitney Schumacher, Deschutes County Health Services Suicide Prevention coordinator.
“In the past decade, Oregon’s youth suicide rate has increased at a spine-chilling pace,” said Sophia Neilsen, a volunteer with Oregon Students Demand Action, a grassroots arm of the Everytown for Gun Safety action group. “As the school year begins, many students are spending our days learning online and in much need of social interaction. It’s important for us to check in on our friends and make sure everyone has access to the resources out there to help when we need support.”
But help is possible when teens and adults reach out, said Butterfield.
“While the feelings they are feeling are very real, they are also recoverable,” Butterfield said. “Offering appropriate resources, being there as a support for someone and reaching out for help when/if we are the one who is struggling are all ways we can collectively start changing the narrative around suicide.”
That’s why the work that 18-year-old Anya R. — her full name was withheld because she uses an alias volunteering for YouthLine in Central Oregon — is so vital for the community. Once a week for 3 and a half hours, Anya works on the phone bank at the YouthLine helpline. In the past year of volunteering, she’s talked, texted, emailed and e-chatted with teens about friend troubles, suicidal thoughts, family problems, school stress and relationship issues.
“No problem is too big or too small for us,” Anya said in a phone interview. “We mainly are there to listen and provide support. We let them talk it out and ask how we can support them. A lot of times teens just need someone to listen, so they can feel they’ve been heard.”
Support can come in the form of brainstorming, reminding the caller of past successes, and in extreme situations, connecting them to emergency services, she said.
Trace T., a 16-year-old volunteer for YouthLine, learned about the program through outreach at his Central Oregon school. Before he could begin to talk to teens on the helpline, he went through 63 hours of training, which included lessons on empathy, active listening and how to handle calls about suicidal ideation.
“We acknowledge that they’re feeling isolated and in a space where they don’t want to be at,” said Trace, who uses an alias during his volunteer work at YouthLine and didn’t want his full last name used. “We let them express those emotions. Generally we’re here to empower the caller and help them find their own solutions.
“We don’t give advice. We don’t know what they’re really going through and we’re not them.”
The teen volunteers are supervised by an adult who is on the call with them. If need be, that adult can call emergency personnel if the teens harm themselves.
Sierra Groenewold, a licensed professional counselor at Summit Medical Group’s Old Mill District facility, is on staff to help primary care and other medical professionals in offering an integrated approach to behavioral health. She’s there working with medical providers because of the sobering fact that more than three fourths of those who die by suicide have seen a medical provider in the 12 months before their death.
If a patient expresses or shows signs of suicidal tendencies, she can swoop in and meet the patient, rather than getting a referral and waiting to set up a future appointment.
“Having a behavioral health professional embedded allows for a meeting when it’s needed,” Groenewold said. “It eliminates many barriers.”
She said medical professionals are skilled at identifying signs of potential trouble: hopelessness, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbance, behavioral or mood changes, increased substance use, wishing they weren’t around, feeling overwhelmed, withdrawing and isolation.
Parents and adults who are involved in the teen’s life should take time to validate feelings even when it’s difficult to understand what the teen is going through, Groenewold said.
“I’m a big believer in normalizing mental health and checking in seeking help behaviors,” she said.
“The idea around zero suicide is that we all have a role in preventing it.
“The best thing we can do is know the risk factors,” she said. “Know the warning signs and open the dialog to prevent and treat suicide.”
A family history of suicide or the suicide of a friend are compelling motivations for this tragic compulsion. Reach out - there are those who "get it" and care.
https://runningironreport.com/featured-guests/transforming-the-terrible-secret-of-suicide-by-greg-walker/
