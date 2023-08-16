boy swinging on a swing

Though the majority of Oregonians don’t have any personal experience with the foster care system, 93% of respondents in a recent survey agree it is important, according to the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

“I actually have worked in high-risk child care before, so this was a topic that’s pretty close to my heart,” said Amaury Vogel, associate executive director of the center. “I was actually kinda surprised in a positive way by these results.”

