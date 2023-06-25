The internet radio station is the first of its kind to offer a cloud-based platform for stroke survivors, caregivers and loved ones in Central Oregon to come together and turn their setbacks into success stories.
Stroke Warrior Radio will provide a supportive community that helps stroke survivors get through the difficult process of recovery. With a wide variety of shows, interviews, and programs, Stroke Warrior Radio hopes to inspire, inform and support the listeners through content ranging from physical, occupational and mental health therapists, medical providers, Stroke Warriors and nutritionists, co-mingled with music and humor.
The radio station was founded by local businessman and stroke survivor, Ralph Cortese. He will host the morning show Catch the W.A.V.E. (Warriors Achieving Victories Everyday), a motivational beginning to each day.
The fifth-leading cause of death in the United States and the number one cause of permanent disability worldwide, stroke is a medical emergency. Cortese said, “Stroke happens to one in five people: to anyone, any age, any gender, any time.”
Feature shows will provide information for the prevention of stroke. All additional shows will help guide those who have recently had a stroke with information about job changes, insurance and patient and family expectations.
“Stroke Warrior Radio will provide information to all affected by stroke with respect to minimal and misunderstood resources that are currently available,” Cortese said. “Listeners will begin to understand they are not the only ones searching for information, answers and support in their recovery.”
If not for Stroke Awareness Oregon, support groups, and therapists challenging him, Cortese doesn’t believe he would be as far as he is now. He is excited to share his recovery possibilities even after six years. He adds, “I wish more of this kind of information was available to assist in my early recovery. It is our objective to share the knowledge we have learned in our recoveries with others so they can self-advocate as well.”
For more information on Stroke Warrior Radio, please visit the website: www.strokewarriorradio.com, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the upcoming app. Join the community of stroke survivors and their loved ones today.
