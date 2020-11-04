Stroke Awareness Oregon will run its 2020 online holiday auction, "Bidding For Hope" from Friday, Nov. 6 through Nov. 16, according to a press release.
This is a way to do holiday shopping from the comfort and safety of one's home while helping the organization save lives and spread hope. The auction link is biddingforhope.org or accessed through Stroke Awareness Oregon’s website www.strokeawarenessoregon.org.
The auction will have more than 100 items including stocking stuffers, household items, art and jewelry, local celebrity lunches with Bob Shaw from News Channel 21 and Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, trips and other gifts.
Stroke is the fifth cause of death in Oregon and the leading cause of disability worldwide.
For more information, contact Madeleine Meyer via email at madeleine@strokeawarenessoregon.org or by phone at 541-323-5641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.