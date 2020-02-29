Patients and visitors to St. Charles Health System hospitals and clinics are being asked to take extra precautions, including wearing masks and sanitizing their hands, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The health system issued the request Saturday afternoon, citing the first case of the virus in Oregon, according to a press release from spokeswoman Lisa Goodman. The request followed confirmation Saturday of the first death in the United States — a man in King County, Washington.
“Individuals experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing should put on a mask and sanitize their hands,” Goodman said. “Those who have traveled outside of the United States within the last 14 days or have been in close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 should immediately notify a St. Charles caregiver.”
People who think they have the virus should share that with a St. Charles physician before arriving in order to limit exposure, Goodman said.
Dawn Azevedo, a St. Charles infection preventionist, said the health system is following federal health preparedness guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.
“These simple steps go a long way to keep people healthy,” Azevado said in the release.
St. Charles recommended several steps to help prevent the spread of germs:
• Frequent hand washing with soap and water or hand sanitizer
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Avoiding contact with sick people and staying home if you’re sick
• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing
• Frequently cleaning high-touch hard surfaces, such as doorknobs, cell phones and tabletops, with a disinfectant wipe
