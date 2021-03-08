In the five days since medical technician workers walked off the job at St. Charles Bend to strike for wages and benefits, health care has been compromised due to the sudden loss of experienced employees, nurses at the hospital say.
“The narrative that things are status quo at St. Charles isn’t accurate,” said Joel Hernandez, a registered nurse at St. Charles. “In the last week, we have had a significant decrease in the number of surgeries and delays in procedures.”
Hernandez and two other nurses told reporters outside the hospital on Monday that their jobs have become more difficult since the roughly 150 med techs exited the building on March 4, describing the situation as stressful and anxiety-inducing.
Hernandez added that he is concerned about the qualifications of the workers who have replaced the med techs.
“There have been instances where these people have come into the hospital and said, and I quote, 'I do not know what I am doing,' which is very concerning and raises issues of safety for our community,” said Hernandez.
Neysa Larson, another registered nurse, said the problem goes beyond just being able to fill the role of the technician, there is also the knowledge and experience that comes with working at the hospital and providing quality care.
“It’s knowing how to navigate the system in an efficient and effective way to be part of the team,” said Larson. “To deliver the most positive care, even if they have the training, they won’t be able to operate under that roof.”
St. Charles spokesperson Lisa Goodman said the new workers were “thoroughly vetted” to ensure they had the proper qualifications and experience to work at the hospital. The workers also went through an on-site, onboarding process, said Goodman.
Late last week, St. Charles said it did limit surgical procedures and some cases were moved to St. Charles Redmond. The hospital said it restarted normal operations over the weekend.
“Technicians came from all corners of the country and from some of the top medical centers,” said Aaron Adams, St. Charles Bend president. “We’re pleased we have been able to mitigate disruptions to our health care services.”
Registered nurse Megan Bovi said she normally looks after four to six patients at a time and her work has been “stressed to the max” since the March 4 walk-off. She looks forward to having the technicians back on the job.
“When I am looking to my techs and respiratory therapists to help and be my second, they are absolutely standing up to the plate,” said Bovi. “They say how can I help you, how can I get this done, and they help me do my job better. We need to stand behind them.”
Representatives from the hospital and union are scheduled to meet again Wednesday on a Zoom call with a federal mediator. The med techs are demanding higher salaries, more benefits, and better working conditions at the health care system, the largest medical provider in Central Oregon.
They say the compensation they receive has not kept pace with the soaring cost of living in Bend, where the median price of a home rose 12% last year.
The median salary for med techs at St. Charles is $32 an hour, said Sam Potter, spokesman for the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, the union that is representing the med techs.
In a statement, Potter said the hospital is refusing the negotiate with the workers.
“The striking medical techs are open to negotiations at any time,” said Potter. “Yet the hospital refuses to bargain until Wednesday, leaving all of Central Oregon in uncertainty.”
Meanwhile, strikers tried to remain upbeat on the picket line on Monday morning, playing music and shaking to the beat, despite the freezing temperatures.
We are here for the duration, there is no stopping us at this point,” said Deidre Moore, a respiratory therapist who has worked at St. Charles for 28 years. “We want to be at work, but we are here so we have to keep morale up.”
Moore said she is concerned about the way patients are being treated by the replacement workers.
“We have heard some stories they are not being treated the right way, and that unnerves us,” said Moore.
Alan Vaughn, a 23-year-veteran of the hospital who works in neurodiagnostics, was also on the picket line holding a sign and waving at passing cars as they honked.
“People are feeling good, they are pretty pumped, there is a lot of energy out here,” said Vaughn. “We all want to be at work, I can’t imagine why the hospital wouldn’t want this energy inside the hospital.
