St. Charles
An entrance at St. Charles Bend, one of four hospitals in Central Oregon operated by St. Charles Health System.

 Bulletin file

St. Charles Health System joined other Oregon hospitals on Tuesday in a lawsuit asking state health officials to care for long-term committed mental health patients.

In September, three of the state's largest health systems — Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth — filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority alleging the state violates the rights of acute mental health patients who are committed because they are not getting the long-term care they need at acute care hospitals.

