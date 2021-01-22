A COVID-19 positive patient who visited St. Charles Redmond has been identified as the source of the infection that spread to more than 30 caregivers at the health care facility.
The unnamed patient was admitted to St. Charles Redmond on Dec. 31 and tested twice for COVID-19 and both tests were returned as negative, according to a release from St. Charles Health System. The patient was tested again on Jan. 6 and the results were positive.
The patient was not wearing a mask during the visit due to underlying health conditions that made mask wearing difficult.
St. Charles staff had been wearing specialized personal protective equipment during the visits, but the equipment was “overwhelmed by prolonged exposure to the highly symptomatic patient,” according to the release.
“Negative COVID-19 test results are not foolproof,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles chief physician executive. “In spite of negative test results, if a patient is highly symptomatic we need to treat them as if they are COVID-19 positive and aerosolizing, in which case the higher level of PPE is required.”
One patient and 33 St. Charles caregivers at the Redmond hospital have tested positive for the COVID-19 due to the outbreak. The health system began its vaccination campaign on Dec. 21, so none of the 33 Redmond caregivers was fully vaccinated.
The hospital is now focused on contact tracing to ensure that everyone who may have been in contact with infected employees is aware of the situation and taking precautions. Testing is being offered to all St. Charles Redmond caregivers.
