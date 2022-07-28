St. Charles Bend
An entrance to St. Charles Bend, seen in September 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Nurses and medical professionals are concerned that St. Charles Health System is "inept and chaotic," following the discovery it filed and pulled a statement to state health officials that it was experiencing a staffing crisis.

The health system notified the Oregon Health Authority on July 15 that it had an emergency due to its current staffing shortage, according to documents provided by the health authority. The emergency declaration, called "crisis standard of care," has not been used by any Oregon hospital during the pandemic, according to state health officials.

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

