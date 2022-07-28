Nurses and medical professionals are concerned that St. Charles Health System is "inept and chaotic," following the discovery it filed and pulled a statement to state health officials that it was experiencing a staffing crisis.
The health system notified the Oregon Health Authority on July 15 that it had an emergency due to its current staffing shortage, according to documents provided by the health authority. The emergency declaration, called "crisis standard of care," has not been used by any Oregon hospital during the pandemic, according to state health officials.
Hospitals can issue crisis standards of care when critical care resources are severely limited, the number of patients presenting for critical are exceeds capacity, and there is no option to transfer patients to another facility, according to state health guidelines.
Officials at St. Charles were told their emergency didn't meet those state guidelines, but if staffing models were being altered it was delaying non-urgent care, the public needed to be notified, according to emails from the hospital to state health officials.
The health system, at no time, ever turned away patients or operated under this crisis standard of care, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
"The emails between St. Charles executives and the Oregon Health Authority about the staffing crisis at all four St Charles facilities reads exactly as we would expect: inept and chaotic," said Scott Palmer, Oregon Nurses Association director of communications. "Our hospital systems are overtaxed, overburdened. They're really struggling."
At an emergency staffing meeting on Wednesday, nurses told the health system that declaring a staffing emergency puts more work on the staff at a time when morale is at its lowest, said Joel Hernandez, a St. Charles Bend registered nurse and Oregon Nurses Association vice president.
He also feared patient safety could be at risk.
"We have a feeling that no one knows what they're doing," Hernandez said. "As someone who has worked in health care for 15 years, I've never seen morale this low."
Schedules are changed, workloads are higher than the accepted standard of care, particularly for nurses working the night shift, and often nurses are unable to take their lunch breaks without doubling the workload of another nurse, Hernandez said.
The crisis notification comes on the heels of layoffs for two key executives — Dr. Jeff Absalon and Rod Marchiando. Their positions will be eliminated Aug. 1. On July 12, the hospital system announced CEO Joe Sluka was stepping down and also reported $40 million in operational losses.
And in May, the health system laid off 105 non-medical workers and eliminated 76 vacant positions to staunch the growing financial losses.
"St. Charles has a staffing problem," said Palmer, of the nurses association. "From our perspective there's some deeply suspicious behavior going on. It's absolutely concerning. There's no doubt that every single nurse and health care worker is frustrated and angry and overworked.
In the future, the hospital plans to notify the public if it needs to limit care or amend staffing requirements, Goodman said.
"We did prepare a public notice that would have alerted the public to the fact that our ability to provide health care services was limited as the result of our need to alter our nurse staffing plans," Goodman said in an email. "We had intended to post that language to our website and at our hospital entrances."
The staffing challenges at the health system are not new, Goodman said. The system is so stressed, that chief nurse executives are being pressed into frontline caregiving, she said. Currently the health system has a 21% vacancy rate for inpatient nurses and a 28% vacancy rate for certified nursing assistants, Goodman said.
Hospitals statewide have been struggling with issues, but the pandemic made it worse, according to state health officials. Some of the issues include: patients delaying care because of COVID-19, a shortage of long-term care beds make it difficult for hospitals to discharge patients in a timely fashion, and 28 months of a pandemic.
"It is widely known that St. Charles Health System is struggling mightily right now with many serious issues," said former board member Knute Buehler, who was also state representative for Bend. "To maintain community confidence it is crucial for them to be transparent with regards to the specific challenges no matter if legally required or not."
Dr. Kara Faith, a certified physician assistant at St. Charles, acknowledged that there's a shortage of staff at every level of care. There's not enough technicians, medical scribes, environmental services staff and nurses. It's all causing a backlog of patients seeking care, Faith said.
"We're all pulling together and doing the best we can," said Faith, who is a member of the Central Oregon Providers Network, a group of 300 medical professionals seeking union representation at St. Charles. "But there's only so much time in a day. "
