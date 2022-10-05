More than half of the St. Charles Health System hospice and home health nurses have formally asked for a union election with the National Labor Relations board.
The nurses filed with the labor board after the health system declined to recognize their right to join the Oregon Nurses Association without a formal vote. The union already represents about 1,200 nurses at multiple St. Charles Health System facilities, according to a union statement released Wednesday.
Nurses say they need a union for collective bargaining because they have been feeling a push from the health system to increase productivity. On average, a home health nurse will see five to six patients a day and those patients can be anywhere from Gilchrist to Warm Springs, said Karin Arthur, a registered nurse who is a home health nurse.
"We recognize and respect the right or our employees, including our nurses, to freely choose whether they wish to be represented by a union," said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman. "We also respect the National Labor Relations Board processes that allow our employees the opportunity to participate in a secret ballot election following the NLRB's review of the proposed bargaining unit."
Because a majority of the 39 workers in these two divisions signed union cards indicating they supported a union, the nurses wanted to bypass a labor board vote.
"Ever since all the trouble with the finances came out, the health system has been pushing onto the nurses efficiency," said Arthur. "They want us to see more patients, but not giving us more time."
For home health care, each visit takes about an hour. There's travel time, and nurses have to record their actions and observations. Sometimes they have to contact the physician if there's a change needed.
By forming a union, the nurses will be able to ensure that they receive fair treatment, access to due process and adequate compensation, according to the union statement.
The health system also is facing union representation from doctors at the St. Charles Medical Group who said they wanted a bigger role in establishing patient care. A vote has not been held yet for that union, which initially filed in June and again in August. Calling themselves the Central Oregon Providers Network, the group of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other health care workers, signed cards indicating support to unionize, citing management choices, financial decisions and quality of patient care as their chief concerns.
The union is under the umbrella of the American Federation of Teachers, a national union that includes 200,000 health care members and 1.7 million teachers.
