St Charles covid (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Nurses in the St. Charles Bend intensive care unit treat a COVID-19 patient in May 2021.

 Bulletin file

More than half of the St. Charles Health System hospice and home health nurses have formally asked for a union election with the National Labor Relations board.

The nurses filed with the labor board after the health system declined to recognize their right to join the Oregon Nurses Association without a formal vote. The union already represents about 1,200 nurses at multiple St. Charles Health System facilities, according to a union statement released Wednesday. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.