Now that the masks are off and physical distancing is in the past, health officials are expecting that seasonal flu will strike with greater vengeance.
Already about 2.1% of the 653 flu tests given in Central Oregon were positive as of Oct.29, compared to just 0.6% the week before, according to the Deschutes County Health Services most current data. That mirrors the state's positive flu activity, but is far below the 9% of flu tests that were positive reported across the county during last year's flu season. Flu season runs October through May.
The level of flu is high in the south and east parts of the county, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far this flu season, nationwide there have been 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from flu, according to the CDC.
For the first time in more than two years, a new forecast by Oregon Health & Science University shows flu may outpace COVID-19 in driving hospitalizations over the fall and winter, said Dr. Rita Bacho, Deschutes County Health Services public health manager.
Through Nov. 5, there were 293 news cases of COVID-19 reported in Deschutes County, down 34% from the previous two-week total, according to the county. That translates to about 144 cases per 100,000 population, slightly higher than the statewide two-week average of 123 cases per 100,000, Basho said.
"Despite the enormous under reporting of positive COVID-19 cases, we know that the true amount of virus in our community is decreasing by looking at the wastewater data,"Basho said. "The amount of virus detected is decreasing and correlates nicely with the downward trend in reported cases."
As of this week, health officials have not raised any concerns for seasonal flu, Bacho said.
"We do worry that we may get more cases, that's why we want people to get vaccinated," she said. "People's immune systems haven't been challenged for for two years."
OHSU predicted in September that there will be a higher number of seasonal flu cases this year after being nearly absent for the past two and half years.
Deschutes County Health Services is encouraging residents to schedule annual flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine appointments with health care providers or local pharmacies.
"This new data underscores how important it is to get a flu vaccine this year," said Bacho. "We encourage everyone to plan now to minimize the impacts of this year’s flu season."
It is safe to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, Basho said.It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to fully protect against the flu. Immune-compromised individuals should consider getting a flu shot, wear a mask in crowded indoor areas and wash their hands.
Flu and COVID-19 can present similar symptoms, but are different viruses, Basho said.
In just the past week, hospital officials have seen more people come in with flu-like symptoms, said Dr. Cynthia Maree, St. Charles Health System medical director for infection prevention.
"This level of flu is usually something we see mid-December and the fact that it's here now is making us a little concerned locally," Maree said. "What it might be in another month we don't know. But from what we're seeing is there are viruses that are circulating."
The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday in a briefing that it was unknown whether two viruses that cause respiratory illness — respiratory syncytial virus and influenza — will be more severe than pre-pandemic seasons, said Dr. Tom Jeanne, state deputy health officer and deputy epidemiologist.
“Nationally, we are seeing some alarming trends of early – and, in some cases, very high – circulation of both viruses,” Jeanne said during OHA’s monthly COVID-19 update. “Given this concerning picture, we need to work together to protect hospital capacity so that all of us have access to critical care when we need it."
