The annual Saints Gala silent and live auctions, sponsored by St. Charles Foundation, will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Proceeds from the auction — which is tropical-themed this year — will go toward the Stop The Revolving Door program, which helps local people struggling with mental health, according to a press release from the foundation.
The live auction, raffle drawing and a show will take place Friday at 6 p.m. The silent auction began Monday at noon, and items for bid include trips, premium wines, a private cooking class and more, the release stated.
The raffle winner will get to choose between a vacation in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, vineyards in Napa Valley, California or Black Butte Ranch, the release stated.
To register for the auctions and raffle, visit saintsgala.org.
