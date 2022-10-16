Drug related overdose deaths in Oregon have more than doubled since 2019, fueled by fentanyl, which is being found in other drugs, like meth, heroin and opioids, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
A synthetic opioid, fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is also highly addictive and when taken causes the heart rate to plummet.
Those factors are creating a deadly cycle that has alarmed health officials and law enforcement agencies in Central Oregon.
“Overdoses are a crazy reality right now and far too prevalent now,” said Josh Lair, a peer-to-peer counselor and community outreach manager with Ideal Option, a nationwide drug rehab facility.
The number of overdose deaths from fentanyl in Oregon increased from 71 in 2019 to 509 in 2021, according to data provided by the Oregon Health Authority.
In Deschutes County there were 20 deaths related to drug overdoses in 2020 and four in Jefferson County. Overdoses were the leading cause of death in Crook County in 2020, with seven, according to the Oregon Health Authority data.
“We knew that the rate was higher in our small community,” said Katie Plumb, Crook County Health Department administrator. “Anytime there’s an overdose death or an overdose, our small community is hit hard. There’s a lot of personal connection in a small community.
“It’s absolutely a public health concern.”
The drug is an indiscriminate killer, claiming mothers, fathers, coworkers, and even young children. It also reaches across economic classes, Plumb said.
“There’s no one root cause,” she said. “It’s absolutely necessary for us to get ahead of this and to find the root cause, what’s driving the rise in cases.”
County health departments have offered help to those addicted to drugs like fentanyl. Grant money has allowed health officials to distribute an overdose antidote drug, naloxone, clean needles and test strips to determine if fentanyl is being added to a street drug.
Health officials have also organized needle exchange events, where they offered medical supplies, too. And teams of outreach workers have gone into the community to identify who may need social or medical services. Programs will soon be enriched by the voter-approved Measure 110 that funds, in part, drug addiction treatment and recovery grant programs.
Last year, Deschutes County behavioral health staff held naloxone training sessions and gave out more than 1,500 doses of nasal naloxone to organizations and individuals in the community, said Laurie Hubbard, a Deschutes County Health Services Harm Reduction Program coordinator. In addition, the county handed out 897 doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote, to program participants last year, Hubbard said.
The naloxone has been helpful for people in Hubbard’s program who suffered from a fentanyl overdose. One in four of the doses of naloxone were used to reverse an overdose last year for the program participants, Hubbard said.
“Fentanyl is now in everything,” said Lair, of Ideal Option. “It’s rare to see analysis with pure anything.”
That’s because it’s cheap to make and the market is flooded with the the drug. Illicit drug manufacturers are marketing to the pills in rainbow colors to attract children. So far this year, most of the overdoses in Central Oregon are occurring in people under age 30 and older than 70 years of age, Plumb said.
While fentanyl can unknowingly be found in drugs, some substance abuse users are now seeking out fentanyl for the high that it gives, said Plumb, of the Crook County health department.
Drug use is changing and the counties need to adjust their responses as well, Plumb said.
With fentanyl, overdosing is just too likely, Hubbard said. The county’s needle exchange program is about giving helpful tools and information to drug users to reduce the risk of viral and bacterial infections, drug overdose and hospital stays, Hubbard said.
The withdrawal symptoms from opiates are vicious, she said. Many report feeling like they were dying, Hubbard said.
When Mary Bishop overdosed earlier this year, she didn’t have an antidote to get her through the experience. She lost consciousness and woke up hours later half naked on the side of Interstate 5 after taking meth that was laced with fentanyl.
She remembers the flashing lights of a police car and feeling afraid. A police officer gave her a pair of sweatpants and sent her on her way.
That was rock bottom for Bishop. Several weeks later, she and her significant other, Michael Brizendine, decided they needed to stop taking drugs.
At first the couple thought they could do it on their own. Suffer through the withdrawals, the sweats and the pain. But a worker at one of the shelters in Bend talked to them about getting help. They are now in a program at Ideal Option that is helping them overcome their addiction by using Suboxone.
They’ve been in the program now for three months and four days.
“We were drug users, but we didn’t know that the drugs included fentanyl,” said Bishop, 43. “When you’re buying drugs on the street, the ingredients are sketchy. You don’t ask.”
The couple said the medication program is helping them. They receive Suboxone, a two-drug combination that works to decrease the severity of withdrawal symptoms and reduce a patient’s dependence on opioids in the long term.
Since being on the drug program, it has helped them get a jobs. It’s helped them earn money to fix their car. And it’s given them hope.
“In the three months we’ve been in Bend, we’ve found more opportunity than we’ve had in the past three and half years,” Bishop said. “Our goals are to stay sober. Get married. And have our own apartment.
“There is help out there in every form. Sometimes for us, it feels unbelievable. We have jobs now. It feels good to have money in our pocket.”
Measure 110 is the direct and proximate cause of this tragedy.
Oregon - ALONE IN THE WORLD - has functionally legalized heroin and meth and oxy. Although technically fentanyl is not decriminalized, 99.9% of that drug presents in bootleg form as fake oxycodone pills, so both users and police think they have oxy, a drug addicts can possess 39 pills at any one time without ANY concern about arrest or forced diversion to treatment, The suggested "fine" for the .1% who actually appear on a toothless citation? A $25 fine.
Don't pay it?
No problem.
Absolutely no negative consequences, no fail to appear warrant, no probation, not even a drivers license suspension!
