Drug related overdose deaths in Oregon have more than doubled since 2019, fueled by fentanyl, which is being found in other drugs, like meth, heroin and opioids, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

A synthetic opioid, fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is also highly addictive and when taken causes the heart rate to plummet.

Janus81
Janus81

Measure 110 is the direct and proximate cause of this tragedy.

Oregon - ALONE IN THE WORLD - has functionally legalized heroin and meth and oxy. Although technically fentanyl is not decriminalized, 99.9% of that drug presents in bootleg form as fake oxycodone pills, so both users and police think they have oxy, a drug addicts can possess 39 pills at any one time without ANY concern about arrest or forced diversion to treatment, The suggested "fine" for the .1% who actually appear on a toothless citation? A $25 fine.

Don't pay it?

No problem.

Absolutely no negative consequences, no fail to appear warrant, no probation, not even a drivers license suspension!

