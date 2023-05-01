Oregon House 2023

Members of the Oregon House of Representatives sit in the House chamber in the Oregon Capitol building in Salem, Oregon, on Monday, Jan. 9.

 Bulletin file

The Oregon House, after a six-hour debate that resulted in a lot of emotion but changed no minds, passed legislation that builds on the state’s 2017 law ensuring access to abortion and other reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

The vote on Monday night, May 1, was 36-23. One Republican, Charlie Conrad of Lowell, joined all 35 Democrats to vote for it. All other Republicans voted against it, except Rep. James Hieb of Canby, who left the chamber and said earlier that he questioned the legality of the proceedings.

