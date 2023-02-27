Abortion Pill (copy)

Oregon and 11 other states have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking to remove some of the restrictions for distribution of mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions.

 Allen G. Breed/AP file

Twelve Democratic state attorneys general have sued the Food and Drug Administration in an attempt to loosen restrictions on the distribution of mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions that has been at the center of the reproductive health debate after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit accuses the FDA of “singling out” and imposing “particularly burdensome” limitations on the distribution of mifepristone, which blocks the progesterone hormone that helps the body maintain a pregnancy. The legal challenge, led by the attorneys general for Washington and Oregon, was filed Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Washington state.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.