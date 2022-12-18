Stroke awareness logo

When Tracy Madsen talks casually to other women about their health worries, whether patients, friends or family, she is sometimes surprised to hear how frightened they are about getting breast cancer, while they rarely mention stroke.

“Though breast cancer is, of course, a valid concern,” said Madsen, associate professor of emergency medicine and epidemiology at Brown University, “I don’t think many women are aware that stroke is the third leading cause of death of women in the United States, and that it causes about twice as many deaths in women every year than breast cancer.”

Stroke Awareness group in Bend

Stroke Awareness Oregon in Bend is a non-profit created by physicians, stroke survivors and community members exists to eliminate disability and death from stroke through awareness of causes, symptoms, and treatment, and through recovery support.

Stroke Awareness Oregon is making a difference in stroke outcomes and recovery through these four goals:

  • To educate about stroke causes, prevention and treatment options.
  • To make F.A.S.T. a household safety word.
  • To support the recovery of stroke survivors and their families.
  • To do this work in partnership with the medical community, businesses and the community.

Go to www.strokeawarenessoregon.org/ for details.

