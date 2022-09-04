Feelings of overwhelming anxiety, having trouble sleeping and experiencing other depression-like symptoms are common responses to incidents of mass violence. Other signs of emotional distress include:
• Feeling numb or like nothing matters
• Feeling helpless or hopeless
• Worrying a lot of the time and feeling guilty but not sure why
• Feeling like you have to keep busy
• Excessive smoking, drinking or drug use
(Source: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services)
If you are experiencing these feelings, there are resources you can turn to for help:
• For general assistance mental health resources go to Deschutes County Health Services, Behavioral Health 541-3227500 or go to www.deschutes.org/health/page/behavioral-health
• For crisis services and psychiatric emergencies go to www.deschutes.org/health/page/crisis-services. Or go to the walk-in psychiatric crisis services at 63311 Jamison St., Bend, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The 24 hour crisis line is 541-322-7500, ext. 9.
• The National Child Traumatic Stress Network has tips on how to talk to children about shootings. Go to https://www.nctsn.org/print/998
Reporter
Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.
