For three hours, Shiloh Binder's arm was stuck in a meat grinder. He emerged stronger than ever.

'You can never imagine yourself being in that situation'

At first, the pain didn’t register with Shiloh Binder.

His hand was inside a meat grinder trying to remove something that was gumming up the blades. He was about to unplug it when the Prineville teen felt the blades start to move. The next thing he knew his 5-foot-11 inch frame was on tiptoes and he was stuck up to his armpit.

Independent at an early age

Shiloh Binder, 18, is embraced by Clay McCarty, owner of the Prineville ranch where the accident occurred. Binder lost part of his arm when it got stuck in a meat grinder earlier this month. 

A delicate procedure

Shiloh Binder, 18, of Prineville, works on jigsaw puzzles and Lego projects while his right arm heals. He lost much of it after it got stuck in a meat grinder while he was working on a farm earlier this month. 
Just one day after his 18th birthday and about two weeks after he lost his right arm in a meat grinder, Shiloh Binder of Prineville is hitting the bull's-eye using his teeth to shoot his bow and arrow. 
Shiloh Binder, 18, pets his dog Cinder on the ranch where he lost part of his right arm when it got stuck in a meat grinder. 
Shiloh Binder, 18, and his mother, Laura Binder participate in a service at the Calvary Chapel church in Prineville.  
Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

