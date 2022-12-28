Loretta Cummings, 98, left, talks with her daughter, Jean Jones, 66, at their Madras home on Dec. 13. Both Jones and Cummings have had COVID-19 twice, and Jones has lasting side effects from her first round of COVID-19 in 2020.
Jean Jones sits in the kitchen with vitamins, an inhaler and Mucinex on the table in front of her, at her Madras home on Dec. 13. Jones uses these items, which were recommended by her doctor, to battle COVID-19.
After getting COVID-19 three times since the start of the pandemic, Madras resident Jean Jones is now the first in line to get a booster shot and while she’s at it, a flu shot as well.
She got COVID-19 in 2020, before vaccines were available and still has the lingering side effects of someone who is what they call, a long-hauler. Her sense of taste and smell only now is coming back, bit by bit. For months, she’s had to rely on her 98-year old mother, Loretta Cummings, to tell her what something tastes like.
That’s Jones’ new normal these days. Normal now after masks and physical distancing mandates have been removed.
Just the other day, Jones opened up a can of coffee to discover it had an earthy, toasty smell. That was a gift, she said.
COVID-19 also robbed her of the ability to think clearly. Brain fog, which is a lasting side effect of the virus, is a side effect of those who had severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is life after COVID-19, a normal she could without, said Jones, 66.
“When I retired, I saw myself crocheting. I love to crochet,” Jones said. “But the brain fog kept me from reading the patterns. I was so disappointed that I could not do my crafts.”
But with each booster shot she receives, Jones said she feels more like herself again.
Vaccines, health officials say, are the best defense against severe illness from the seasonal flu and COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is still affecting people in varying degrees,” said Emily Horton, Deschutes County Health Services COVID-19 program manager. “We recommend that people get both vaccinations, for the flu and COVID-19.”
Each week, the county has administered about 800-1,000 COVID-19 shots at its clinics, Horton said. At the start of flu season in October, the county went to group settings offering free seasonal flu vaccinations, said Dr. Rita Basho, Deschutes County Health Services public health manager.
Everywhere they went, people wanted the flu vaccinations, Basho said. People realize they need to be protected and this year, the flu shot is highly effective against the current flu strain, she said.
“We want people to get a flu vaccine,” Basho said. “It’s the most protective way to keep yourself from getting sick.”
The concern is that too many people can get both the flu and COVID-19 and severe illness will overwhelm the hospitals, Basho said.
“COVID-19 will be around for a while,” Horton said. ”As much as we don’t want it, we are still in a pandemic, technically, because of the number of cases. But we have a lot of tools to help us not see the extreme events like we did at the beginning.”
For Jones, she’s sought out a flu shot every year for years as a way to avoid getting sick. And since her initial severe episode of COVID-19 in 2020, she’s received every vaccination offered. And each time she’s gotten the virus, the illness has been less severe.
“I will continue to get the shots,” Jones said. “I have members in my family who have never gotten them, but others like me. It’s a choice. You can’t argue with people about it. Everyone has their own opinions.”
